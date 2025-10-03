Car crashes into Mountlake Terrace apartment stairway

A car struck the exterior stairway of an apartment building in Mountlake Terrace Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported, according to South County Fire.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Cedar Way.

Fire officials said the building’s stairwell railing was damaged, but the apartment units themselves were not affected.

Crews from South County’s Technical Rescue Team responded to stabilize the railing to make sure the structure remained safe for residents.

“We’re so thankful no one was hurt when a car crashed into the exterior stairway of an apartment building,” South County Fire said in a statement.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Mountlake Terrace police.

