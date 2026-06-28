Car chase ends in crash and arrest of felony suspect in Belfair

Two people are in the hospital after fleeing Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies Saturday morning, damaging two police vehicles before ultimately colliding with a utility pole near Tahuya Road in Belfair, according to the sheriff’s office.

When the chase ended, the passenger of the car was found to be wanted for escaping custody and drug possession, MCSO posted on social media.

The chase began when the suspects fled a Safeway parking lot in Belfair after deputies attempted to check on them after a bystander called saying that two people were unconscious in a BMW without license plates.

According to a Facebook post, authorities say suspects nearly hit the deputies who had approached on foot and collided with a police car and another car parked nearby.

Deputies chased the suspects from NE Clifton Lane to State Route 300 and then onto NE North Shore Road where the suspects tried to make a U-turn and rammed into another unoccupied police car.

After the second collision with a patrol car, the suspects fled back towards Belfair before stopping on NE Belfair Tahuya Road when they hit a utility pole.

MCSO said that after the final crash, both suspects were transported to a local hospital to treat their injuries.

The sheriff’s office said that it expects the driver to face charges including assault of a law enforcement officer, felony eluding, driving under the influence and drug charges.

The felony warrant for the passenger was also discovered by deputies after the final collision.

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