Car camera system records suspect keying Tesla in Seattle parking garage

SEATTLE — A suspect who caused nearly $4,000 in damage to the Teslas was arrested Monday after the whole incident was caught on camera.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says detectives arrested a 43-year-old man accused of keying a Tesla while it was parked in a garage on 7th Avenue near Pike Street.

The suspect left his car and began keying the driver’s side door and hood of the Tesla, according to the Police on Aug. 9.

The incident was recorded on a camera system.

The camera captured the suspect’s face, as well as the keying of the car and the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle.

SPD’s Criminal Intelligence Unit detectives use the footage to identify and locate the suspect.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the King County Jail on charges of second-degree malicious mischief.

Felony charges were referred to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

