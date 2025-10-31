Capitol Hill stabbing suspect escapes on scooter

SEATTLE — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the stomach in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Halloween eve.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers first responded to reports of a stabbing near 15th Avenue East and East Republican Street at around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

SPD says the suspect left the area on a scooter before police arrived. He has yet to be found.

Detectives from the Homicide and Assault Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

©2025 Cox Media Group