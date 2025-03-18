Capitol Hill Block Party releases 2025 lineup, will be 21+ this year

SEATTLE — Capitol Hill Block Party has released its lineup for the summer of 2025, including Grammy-winning singer and producer Thundercat, “complextro-phenomenon” Porter Robinson, DJ Pee Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), 100 Gecs, The Dare, Yaeji, and more.

For the first time, the festival will be 21+. According to organizers, the move was made as part of an effort to optimize the festival layout, providing a better customer, fan, and neighborhood experience.

Capitol Hill Block Party (CHBP) will once again take over the heart of Capitol Hill in the Pike/Pine corridor the second to last weekend of July for its 27th annual event.

“As a pillar of Seattle’s thriving creative landscape, Capitol Hill Block Party continues to highlight the lasting vibrancy of music, art and expression that defines the city’s cultural heartbeat,” said Evan Johnson, senior vice president of Daydream State, the group behind CHBP. “We’re thrilled to continue our tradition of bringing together diverse communities to celebrate talent and discovery.”

The lineup also boasts a diverse undercard, with a little something for everyone.

“CHBP will host over 45 musical performances across 7+ different stages this year, including three outdoor stages, as well as indoor venues Barboza, Cha Cha, Wild Rose, Havana, and the iconic Neumos venue,” boasted this year’s press release.

“Each year our team works tirelessly to put on a community-centric event that helps foster the Pacific Northwest’s energized and resilient entertainment economy,” said Jason Lajeunesse, CEO and founder of Daydream State. “As we take steps to evolve this important music and arts platform, our goal is to continue offering the best possible festival experience for our guests, fans, neighborhood venues and businesses.”

Two-day general admission and VIP passes for CHBP will be available for presale on the CHBP website beginning Tuesday, March 18 at 10 a.m., with a public on-sale of all ticket types starting Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m.

View the full lineup below:

SATURDAY, JULY 19

Thundercat / DJ Pee.Wee (aka Anderson .Paak) / The Dare / Slayyyter / Jordan Ward / Dora Jar / Fcukers / Zulan / Lexa Gates / Dua Saleh / Sam Austins / Chanel Beads / DJ Mandy / Stella Mar / Lazā / Art Gecko / Love So Deep / Morgan Paris Lanza / Hard Maybe / Aurora Avenue / Jesse Desean / Heavy Bloom / Rylan Fischer / West of Eden / The Cosmic Neighborhood / MYXA / Hockey Teeth / Justin Harden

SUNDAY, JULY 20

Porter Robinson / 100 gecs / Yaeji (DJ Set) / Snow Strippers / Maude Latour / G Flip / Jockstrap / INJI / Hana Vu / Alemeda / Urika’s Bedroom / Caroline Kingsbury / Taylar Elizza Beth / Lemon Boy / Topoh Chica / Swavy / Dining Dead / Vanilla Abstract / n8vboy / Yellacatt / Joyla Red / Moving In Slow / CymaticZ / waltzerr / Magenta Wave

