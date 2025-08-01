Campfire ban issued for Olympic National Forest and Park starting Aug. 1

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service announced Thursday that all campfires will be prohibited in the Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park starting Aug. 1.

The ban will officially begin at midnight Friday, with no end date scheduled. The campfire ban applies to anything that can produce ash and includes charcoal grills.

Olympic National Forest and Park campfire ban

The park service noted that all gas or propane stoves, lanterns, and heating devices are permitted on campgrounds if there are no flammable materials within three feet of the device.

The heating devices also must be equipped with on-off switches or valves capable of immediately extinguishing flames. Officials urged extreme caution when operating any device with an open flame.

“Hot and dry conditions persist, resulting in a very high fire danger,” Interagency Fire Management Officer Jeff Bortner said. “With multiple challenging active incidents on the Peninsula, it is especially important to prevent new human-caused fires.”

The release provided various reminders that park attendees can practice to prevent human-caused wildfires, including:

Fireworks are always prohibited on federal public lands.

Before going camping, check for new restrictions that may be in place.

Maintain your vehicle and avoid parking in brush.

Always dispose of cigarette debris in an ashtray.

The park service mentioned that if a fire is observed, report it to 911.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group