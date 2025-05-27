Calls grow for Seattle mayor to step down after weekend arrests

Some tense moments at the King County Jail Monday. This, as protesters arrested over the weekend appeared before a judge.

Nearly two dozen people were arrested Saturday at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

That’s when a rally by a Christian pro-family group turned violent.

Now Mayday USA is planning a rally of its own Tuesday, to call for Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell to resign.

KIRO 7 has been pushing to get a response from the mayor. He finally responded late Monday.

Just before 5 o’clock this afternoon, a spokesman for Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released a new statement, declaring he will not be intimidated.

All of this on a busy Memorial Day at the King County Jail, where tensions were high all day.

Anger from the weekend arrests in Cal Anderson Park spilled into the hallway at the King County jail, as supporters demanded in to the small courtroom for their friends’ bail hearings.

The jail guards refused, and the group stood down.

Just two days ago, nearly two dozen people were arrested during a rally sponsored by Mayday USA, a Christian, pro-family, pro-two genders organization, a rally the city of Seattle allowed on Capitol Hill, the heart of the LGBTQ+ community.

“What happened was the community stood up for its queer community in front of hate groups,” said Gabriel Jones, protester, “and got beat for it.”

“So, you’re not pleased with the mayor either?” he was asked.

“Not one bit,” he said. “I think the mayor has a lot to answer for.”

Mayday USA is angry, too, after Mayor Bruce Harrell called this a “far right rally” designed to provoke.

“To say that we came to attack is completely false and we would like to see a retracted statement,” said Jenny Donnelly, Mayday USA Co-Leader.

Most of those arrested are accused of assaulting Seattle police officers.

Late Monday, after KIRO 7’s repeated requests for comment, a spokesman for the Mayor sent this statement: ‘We will not be intimidated by the kind of fear mongering or divisiveness inspired by the rally ... that takes aim at our residents and at Seattle’s second Black and first biracial mayor.’

That likely won’t appease his critics on either side.

“Yes, we want the mayor gone,” said Gabriel Jones. “But we don’t want them gone for calling a hate group, a hate group.”

And the mayor is likely to continue feeling the heat.

Now supporters of Mayday USA plan to hold a rally on the steps of Seattle City Hall Tuesday afternoon, calling for him to resign.

