Businesses, families in Central District fed up with violent crime

Business owners, families, and everyone who lives in the Central District are fed up with the rise in violent crime. Just this week alone, the A 4 Apple Learning Center was hit by gunfire in a drive-by shooting and a store owner was robbed at gunpoint outside her business. These crimes prompted a public safety meeting across the street from the daycare.

“It is time for some change,” Appollonia Washington, co-owner of the 4 Apple Learning Center, said.

Many who were in attendance at the meeting echoed their worries about city leadership and how they feel their voices have not been heard when it comes to violent crime.

“We feel like we are forgotten about,” Washington said.

The A 4 Apple Learning Center opened its doors for the first time since the front of the daycare was hit by that bullet on Thursday.

“It feels great to be back,” Washington said.

She says it’s been a whirlwind of emotions since for both her and the families they serve.

“They (kids) just think that somebody threw a rock at their schools window,” Washington said.

But the issue of crime and violence can be felt throughout the Central District this week. The owner of the Elemental’s Boutique, not far from the daycare, says she was robbed at gunpoint outside the store on Wednesday. Her staff, customers, and even her 7-year-old son were inside during the robbery.

“They took my purse. They pulled guns,” the boutique owner said.

“I’m trying to figure out my next steps with the business. Like I feel like I am going to keep the doors locked for right now,” the owner said.

They are asking police and city leadership to step in and hear them out.

“I want them to hear our pleas. Our cries and why we want to feel safe in our environment and what they need to do,” Washington said.

And while many in the neighborhood feel the bulk of the responsibility belongs elsewhere, they also feel it will take a community effort to make the Central District safer.

“And they are ready to do the work so my families feel safe, my staff and us feel safe,” Washington said.

The daycare is asking the city for bulletproof windows so their kids and staff can be safe. Chief Adrian Diaz did meet with the daycare and parents yesterday about safety in the neighborhood. The owners of the daycare did feel he was understanding of their concerns, but that they believe actions speak louder than words.

©2023 Cox Media Group