Burn ban goes into effect in June for unincorporated Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Starting at 8 a.m. on June 1, unincorporated areas of Pierce County will be under a burn ban.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal, in partnership with the Pierce County Fire Chief’s Association, declared the ban.

Expected warmer weather and continuing threats to people and property were cited as the reasons for its declaration.

What will not be allowed:

Land clearing

Outdoor burning of yard debris

Small recreational fires in established fire pits at approved campgrounds or private property are unaffected.

Residents of unincorporated areas can continue using gas, propane, charcoal, or pellet self-contained stoves, smokers, and barbecues.

This ban does not affect the use of fireworks during allowed times.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

More information can be found at piercecountywa.gov.

