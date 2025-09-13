Burlington PD search for gas meter vandal

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Burlington police are searching for a suspect who continues to break gas meters around town, costing the city thousands.

According to the Burlington Police Department, a string of businesses in Burlington have had their gas meters broken, where it appears someone is stomping or kicking off the domes on the meter.

Burlington PD Chief Kevin Turner says the businesses so far are on Burlington Boulevard, between MOD Pizza and Tepic.

The repair cost is averaging about $2,000.

"Please keep an eye out for suspicious activity and if you have security cameras point them to cover your meter if you can," says Chief Turner. “We’ve had 8 so far and we’re unfortunately expecting more until we catch this person.”

Chief Turner believes that the incidents are happening overnight and appear to be the work of one person.

If you see anything suspicious, call the Burlington City Police Department at (360) 755-0921.

