Burien police officers save kittens trapped in vent at apartment complex

BURIEN, Wash. — Officers in Burien responded to a call on Tuesday to reports of meows being heard inside a vent at an apartment complex, the Burien Police Department (BPD) posted on Facebook.

Temperatures were upwards of 90 degrees and BPD officers found a group of overheated kittens trapped at the Alcove at Seahurst apartments near Ambaum Boulevard Southwest and Southwest 139th Street.

Officers freed the kittens and they were brought to the Burien CARES animal shelter.

🚨🐾 Kitten Crisis Averted! 🐾🚨 Yesterday, Burien deputies proved they're not just here for law and order—they're also in...

