Burien police find driver passed out behind wheel of running car with drug paraphernalia

BURIEN, Wash. — Burien Police have arrested a man early morning Thursday after they allegedly found him passed out behind the wheel.

A King County Sheriff’s Office deputy found a running vehicle parked with a person slumped over in the driver’s seat. When deputies approached, they noticed drug paraphernalia in the driver’s lap.

Police were able to awaken the driver, and they said he failed field sobriety tests.

The driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Police say the driver is “well-known” to the jail.

The arrest happened around 7 a.m.

