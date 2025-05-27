Burien driver crashes through two homes after launching off curb, sheriff’s office says

A car slammed through two homes in Burien on Monday afternoon after the driver failed to stop at an intersection and went airborne, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 2:30 p.m. to a crash in the 2400 block of South 121st Street.

Investigators say a mid-sized sedan was headed eastbound on South 120th Street and did not stop at the intersection with Military Road South.

The vehicle hit a lane divider at high speed, which launched it into the air.

The car crashed into the side of a home, passed all the way through it, and came to a stop after hitting a second home next door.

No one inside either house was injured, and no pedestrians were hurt.

The driver, the only person in the vehicle, had minor injuries and was detained by deputies as the investigation continues.

Authorities did not immediately release the driver’s identity or say whether impairment or speed played a role in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

