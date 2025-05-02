Burglary suspects elude police in Mercer Island

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Multiple suspects eluded police in Mercer Island Thursday night following an alleged burglary, Mercer Island Police (MIPD)posted on Facebook.

At around 9:45 p.m., a resident called 911 after hearing intruders in their home, MIPD said.

Police say a responding officer saw a car speeding away from the area near 4600 East Mercer Way.

A second officer later tried to pull them over, but the suspects reportedly fired two gunshots and police lost sight of them.

MPID says the suspects have not been found.

