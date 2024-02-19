Burglaries on the rise at Seattle’s Fishermen’s Terminal

SEATTLE — Burglaries are becoming a problem at Fishermen’s Terminal at the Port of Seattle, according to businesses there.

There were several break-ins over the weekend.

A truck and storage unit owned by UnCruise Adventures were burglarized along with at least two other businesses.

Wild Fish Market and Green Market were also hit.

The storefront at Green Market was torn out by a truck, possibly in an attempt to get to a cash machine.

UnCruise is checking to see if any of its boats have been damaged.

Businesses have requested more security from the Port of Seattle.

