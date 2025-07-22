Burdoin Fire grows to nearly 11,000 acres, Highway 14 remains closed

KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. — Highway 14 remains closed in the Columbia River Gorge because of a fast-moving wildfire.

According to the Central Washington Interagency Communication Center, the Burdoin Fire is just shy of 11,000 acres and is uncontained.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. on Friday and is burning near Bingen and Lyle in Klickitat County.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Evacuation levels from Doug’s Beach east along Highway 14 to Horsethief Lake north have been reduced to a Level 2 - which means be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Red Cross shelters are located at Grace Baptist Church in White Salmon and The Dalles Middle School, according to Klickitat County Emergency Management.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says Highway 14 is closed in both directions from milepost 66 near Bingen to milepost 75.8 near Highway 142.

There’s no word when they will reopen.

842 personnel are working to get the fire under control.

