Brush fires force I-5 closure at SR 531 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wash. — All lanes of Interstate 5 are blocked after brush fires were sparked along the road at State Route 531.

Emergency crews are working to put out the fire.

North County Regional Fire Chief Dave Kraski says that five fires were set close together in a short period of time.

They are still investigating the cause of the brush fires.

Currently, mileposts 206-208 have reopened, while mileposts 208-210 remain closed.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says that they have no estimated time for the road to be reopened.

They are asking that drivers seek alternate routes.

©2025 Cox Media Group