Bremerton Police use former car thief to ‘steal’ vehicle, arrest suspect ‘harvesting moss’ in tree

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Bremerton Police Department (BPD) officers recently deployed a unique maneuver to move a car blocking the roadway and arrested a suspect “harvesting moss” while hiding in a tree.

This past week, BPD responded to a report of a suspicious, abandoned vehicle blocking the roadway near Pendergast Park, BPD announced.

As Officer Corn arrived, she found a 1994 Honda Accord parked in the road with “no driver, no explanation, and no quick way around it.”

Suspect claiming to harvest moss for Easter arrested after fleeing up tree

Officers reviewed the vehicle’s history and found a possible owner, who happened to have a felony warrant.

Officer Corn chose to make a calculated decision by clearing the area and waiting for the suspect to return.

“Sometimes the best way to solve a problem is to let it come back to you,” BPD stated.

A short time later, the female associated with the vehicle returned, unaware that officers were nearby.

As officers moved in on the suspect, she fled down a hillside out of view. Officers tracked her movement and located her roughly 10 feet up in a tree.

When officers requested that she come down, she said she was “harvesting moss” for Easter.

“As one does, of course,” BPD stated.

The suspect was taken into custody on her warrant, although the initial issue of the vehicle blocking the roadway persisted.

Rather than waiting for a tow truck to remove the vehicle, Sergeant Donnelly had a bright idea that took matters into his own hands.

Former criminal provides step-by-step instructions to start vehicle

Officers successfully gained access to the vehicle, but understood another challenge stood in the way: getting the car started.

Just the day before, Sergeant Donnelly had contact with someone who used to be “very skilled” at getting into and starting cars. The contact was now on the right side of the law and employed, but was more than willing to lend a helping hand.

The former car thief walked Sergeant Donnelly through the process step-by-step, providing detailed instructions on how to start the car.

Getting by with a little help from a friend, the vehicle was successfully and carefully “stolen” from its parking spot and moved out of the roadway.

“Problem solved. Road cleared. And no tow truck is required,” BPD stated.

The department noted the move saved the vehicle owner a hefty bill and an impound.

To clarify, BPD did not actually steal the car; it was lawfully moved to clear a hazard with some “very unconventional (but effective) technical support.”

“Police work is equal parts training, experience, patience, and occasionally creative problem-solving,” BPD stated. “This was one of those moments when all four came together. It also highlights the friends we make along the way over the years.”

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