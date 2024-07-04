OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Wednesday evening at the 4th of July carnival at Windjammer Park in Oak Harbor, one of the rides tipped over injuring six people.

The City of Oak Harbor says the people that were injured were treated on-site for minor injuries. We do not know if any of them went to the hospital.

According to a carnival goer the ride that tipped over is called ‘The Cyclone.’

The city says they will be working with the vendor through inspections tomorrow to determine a cause and prevent future incidents.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors,” said Police Chief Tony Slowik. “Our priority is to thoroughly investigate this incident and take all necessary measures to maintain the highest safety standards.”

After the incident, the carnival closed for the night.

Six injured when Oak Harbor carnival ride tips over 2 (Photo Courtesy: Alex Bennett)

