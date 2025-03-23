BREAKING: Search underway for 29-year-old woman who fell into Carbon River with dog, authorities say

CARBONADO, Wash. — A multi-agency search is underway for a 29-year-old woman who fell into the Carbon River with her dog in Carbonado, according to the Pierce County Sheriff.

Authorities say she was walking with her boyfriend and her dog under the Fairfax Bridge when he reported she and her dog fell into the Carbon River at around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The Pierce County Sheriff confirmed the dog was found alive using a drone two miles away from the point where the woman was last seen near the Fairfax Bridge.

Due to not having cell service, the sheriff says her boyfriend hiked 15 minutes to find a signal to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back to KIRO7.com for updates.

