Box of freezing kittens rescued in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A young community member of the Summit neighborhood in Tacoma became increasingly concerned about a strange box she noticed discarded on the street Sunday.

When she and her mom went to open the box, they discovered five tiny kittens inside, “cold, stiff and lifeless.” According to mom Mary Ann Sebastian, the kittens started showing signs of life as they tried to revive them.

The kittens were immediately taken to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County where they were treated for hypothermia and slowly warmed up using hair dryers and an incubator.

Despite the warming and administration of essential nutrients, one kitten did not survive.

Less than 48 hours later, a litter of six more kittens requiring lifesaving care arrived at the shelter.

If you would like to donate to help these kittens and others at the Humane Society, you can visit: https://www.thehumanesociety.org/cold-kittens/





