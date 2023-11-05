Bothell police close Northeast 191st Street due to flooding

BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell Police have closed North East 191st Street just west of Bothell Way.

Officials say that the closure is because of flooding.

Public Works and officers are responding to multiple locations.

Drivers are asked to please use caution while being prepared to turn around.

NE 191st Street closed (just west of Bothell Way) due to high water. Officers & @CityofBothell Public Works responding to multiple locations. Drivers, please use caution. Be prepared to turn around. pic.twitter.com/u7wpxWNlZi — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) November 4, 2023

This is an ongoing story, we will provide updates once more information becomes available.

