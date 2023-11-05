Local

Bothell police close Northeast 191st Street due to flooding

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Street Closed

By KIRO 7 News Staff

BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell Police have closed North East 191st Street just west of Bothell Way.

Officials say that the closure is because of flooding.

Public Works and officers are responding to multiple locations.

Drivers are asked to please use caution while being prepared to turn around.

This is an ongoing story, we will provide updates once more information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read