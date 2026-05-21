A bot named Ava is answering your non-emergency calls in Kitsap County

Kitsap 911 is using an AI bot named Ava to answer its new non-emergency line. The tech comes from a Seattle-based company, Aurelian, that’s rolling out the tool for emergency departments across the country.

The purpose is to give the people answering calls more time to handle critical calls that require a human or immediate emergency response.

A demo video shows a transcript of a call. In the example, a woman who had her car window smashed in and purse stolen, calls the new non-emergency number (360-328-7711). Ava identifies itself as an “automated assistant.”

Caller: Someone broke into my car this morning about 8:00 a.m.

Ava: Got it. What’s the address or specific location where your car was broken into?

Caller: Provides address

Ava: What’s your best estimate of the total value of everything that was in your purse?

Caller: $300?

Ava: Got it. Is (phone number) the best number to reach you?

Caller: Yes.

Ava: Based on what you’ve provided, these reports are usually handled online at Bremertonwa.gov. I can text you a link to fill out the report. Is that okay?

Caller: Yes.

Ava: I’ve sent a text to (phone number) with a link to file your report. Is there anything else you need help with today?

Kitsap County 911 Executive Director, Maria Jameson-Owens, says you’re supposed to talk to Ava just like you would a normal dispatcher. The bot can speak 35 languages.

“The more you work with Ava, the faster we can get the right people responding. Ava collects details about your non-emergency call,” Jameson-Owens said.

But let’s say you call the non-emergency number, and Ava decides you really should’ve called 911.

Caller: “I think I’m following a drunk driver.”

Ava flags the call with “Conversation Identified As Potential Emergency.”

Ava: “1 second. Please stay on the line while we transfer you to a dispatcher or you may hang up and dial 911.”

The company behind this tech is Seattle-based Aurelian, which employs about 25 people.

KIRO 7 told you about them in February -- when they were expanding use in Snohomish County.

The county has been using Aurelian for more than a year now. The company says over four months, Snohomish County used Ava to answer 50,000 non-emergency calls.

The county also uses a tool called “Cora” to help dispatchers transcribe calls, figure out your location, and give them guidance like on what additional questions to ask.

Kitsap County says about 35 percent of the state’s emergency centers is using some form of Aurelian already.

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