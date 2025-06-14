Bonney Lake parents charged with manslaughter after 15-month-old dies from fentanyl ingestion

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Bonney Lake detectives have charged both parents of a 15-month-old boy who died in March from fentanyl ingestion, according to the Bonney Lake Police Department.

On March 13, 2025, emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in the 9800 block of 219th Avenue East after receiving reports of a baby in cardiac arrest.

When officers and fire personnel arrived, CPR was already in progress.

The child was transported to a hospital for further treatment, but he died a few days later.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined the child’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity.

Following an in-depth investigation, detectives found that the child’s mother allowed narcotics to be present in the home.

Fentanyl was also discovered in her vehicle.

The child’s father tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl at the time of his arrest, police said.

The 33-year-old father was already in custody at the Pierce County Jail and has now been charged with first-degree manslaughter.

The child’s 26-year-old mother was arrested on June 12, with help from the Richland Police Department, and faces the same charge.

The case was developed over several months in collaboration with the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the Washington State Crime Laboratory.

