Bonney Lake boat launch closed, water levels too low

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — After announcing a potential closure last week, Bonney Lake has pulled the plug on the Allan Yorke Park Boat Launch -- for now.

According to the Bonney Lake Police Department on Facebook, Lake Tapps’ water levels have dipped down below the level for safe recreational use, prompting them to shut the city’s boat launch down.

The post notes that they are still actively monitoring levels, and if they return to normal levels, they will “reopen as soon as conditions allow for safe” use.

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