Bonney Lake boat launch may close, water levels reaching dangerously low depths

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Bonney Lake boaters might soon be out of a boat launch, if water levels continue to drop.

According to the Bonney Lake PD on Facebook, water levels in Lake Tapps are just barely above the recreational level of 541.5 feet, as of July 20.

With the water level sitting at 541.58 feet, they may be forced to shut down the Allan Yorke Park boat launch as soon as this week, if weather conditions continue.

The post notes that the city is actively monitoring the levels, and if the boat launch does close, it will “reopen as soon as conditions allow for safe public access.”

©2026 Cox Media Group