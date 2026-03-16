Bomb squad called after grenade found inside a Richland, WA home

RICHLAND, Wash. — A bomb squad was called to a home in Richland this weekend after someone found a grenade while cleaning out a relative’s home.

The Richland Police Department says they were called to a house on Smith Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

The caller reported that she and her mother had discovered what appeared to be a grenade in a drawer of the house.

The caller said they’d moved it to the front yard before calling.

Officers responded and established a safety perimeter around the home until their bomb squad could arrive.

They evaluated the device and ensured it was safe before removing it.

“While it may seem unusual, calls like this are not uncommon,” the department said. “Often, family members discover military items or suspicious items while cleaning out homes. Occasionally, these items are found in places where people would never expect them.”

If you ever come across an item that appears suspicious or potentially dangerous, please use caution and contact your local law enforcement agency—don’t try to transport the item somewhere.

If needed, trained personnel will respond to assess the situation and ensure everyone’s safety.

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