Boil water advisory lifted in Crown Hill

SEATTLE — Seattle Pubic Utilities (SPU) restored water service and lifted a boil water advisory in the Crown Hill neighborhood after a water main break on Wednesday night.

The break left around 3,000 homes without water and SPU put in a boil water advisory due to the possible risk of contamination.

After restoring service, the water is safe to drink again, SPU said on Saturday.

“A big thank you to @SeattleSPU crews for their rapid response to repair the broken main in the Crown Hill neighborhood and restore service to residents. Your hard work and dedication keeps our city running safely and smoothly!”Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell posted on X.

