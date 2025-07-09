Boeing regains momentum, boosts this year’s 737 Max deliveries

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Boeing deliveries are appearing to get back on track.

The aviation giant ramped up its deliveries in 2025, pushing out 104 737 Max planes in the second quarter of the year, bringing the year-to-date total for that specific aircraft to 209, according to a news release from Boeing Tuesday.

At the end of May, the company announced its plan to increase production of its 737 Max jets.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had capped production of the 737 Max at 38 aircraft per month following last year’s door plug blowout. Boeing hoped to increase 737 Max production to 42 aircraft per month in the following months and reach 47 per month by early next year.

Despite setbacks, Boeing pushed out 60 airplanes in June, the most since late 2023, according to CNBC. In comparison, Boeing produced only 70 737 Max jets in the second quarter of 2024, with a year-to-date total of 137 for the aircraft.

The company’s most recent numbers align more with 2023 when Boeing built 103 737 Max jets in the second quarter. However, the year-to-date total that year was slightly higher at 216.

Boeing’s overall total for 2025

Boeing’s overall total for 2025 is 280 commercial airplanes, comprised of 209 737s, 14 767s, 20 777s, and 37 787s.

Last month, the aerospace giant recorded its largest monthly aircraft order since 2023, securing more than 300 gross aircraft orders in May, according to Aerospace Global News. The record-breaking order from Qatar Airways in May included a purchase of 160 Boeing aircraft valued at $200 billion.

Although the company has seen progress, the FAA stated a team is continuing to monitor Boeing. FAA leaders also meet with the company on a weekly basis, in addition to conducting monthly reviews and issuing airworthiness certificates for every newly produced 737 Max.

Contributing: Frank Lenzi, KIRO Newsradio; Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest

