Boeing narrows loss in quarterly earnings as airplane deliveries surge

Boeing reported a smaller loss in the second quarter of 2025, as a sharp increase in airplane deliveries boosted revenue.

In Boeing’s second-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, President Kelly Ortberg assured that the company will continue to see profitable earnings in the future.

“Our fundamental changes to strengthen safety and quality are producing improved results as we stabilize our operations and deliver higher quality airplanes, products, and services to our customers,” Ortberg said. “As we look to the second half of the year, we remain focused on restoring trust and making continued progress in our recovery while operating in a dynamic global environment.”

However, the company continues to face pressure from labor unrest, safety concerns, and legal challenges that could threaten recovery.

Loss narrows, revenue surges

The aerospace giant posted a net loss of $611 million, or 92 cents per share, for the quarter ending June 30. That is a significant improvement from a loss of $1.44 billion, or $2.33 per share, during the same period last year.

Excluding one-time charges, Boeing’s core loss was $1.24 per share, beating analyst expectations of a $1.54 loss, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue rose to $22.75 billion, up from $16.87 billion in the second quarter of 2024. This was primarily driven by the delivery of 150 commercial aircraft, compared to 92 deliveries in 2024.

Commercial, defense division growth

Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes division made $10.9 billion in revenue, despite a negative margin of 5.1%. Boeing received 455 net new orders during the quarter, including large deals with Qatar Airways and British Airways for 787 and 777-9 aircraft.

Production of the 737 has ramped up to 38 jets per month, with plans to increase to 42 per month later in 2025. The company’s overall backlog grew to $619 billion, including over 5,900 commercial aircraft orders valued at $522 billion.

The Defense, Space & Security segment reported $6.6 billion in revenue with a 1.7% operating margin.

Striking workers

More than 3,200 union workers at Boeing’s defense plants in the St. Louis area are preparing to strike on Aug. 4 after rejecting a proposed contract that included a 20% wage increase over four years.

A “cooling-off” period is in effect until the strike date. This comes after Boeing resolved a 53-day strike last fall involving 33,000 commercial aircraft workers by offering a 38% wage increase over four years.

Legal and safety challenges continue

In a separate incident last month, an Air India 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff, killing at least 270 people. While the investigation is ongoing, no mechanical issues tied to the aircraft model have been identified.

During the conference, Ortberg began by expressing condolences for the lives lost.

“First, I want to express our sincere condolences to the loved ones of everyone aboard Air India flight 171, as well as those affected on the ground,” Ortberg said. “Our team continues to provide technical assistance to the ongoing investigation led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, and we are supporting our customers in any way we can.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released findings from a 17-month investigation into the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 door plug incident in June, after the plug detached mid-flight on a 737 Max 9.

The report found that gaps in Boeing’s manufacturing quality control and potential lapses in FAA oversight were to blame. In response, Boeing noted it would review the findings and continue efforts to improve safety across operations.

