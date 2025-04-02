Boeing CEO to testify in front of U.S. Senate over safety issues

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg will testify in front of the U.S. Senate today, facing some tough questions from lawmakers regarding the manufacturing behemoth’s safety issues and culture changes.

Ortberg said he plans to own up to the company’s mistakes, especially where safety is involved.

Senators could also grill him over the company’s decision to withdraw a guilty plea over two deadly crashes from several years ago. The company initially pleaded guilty to deceiving regulators.

He will address the incident where a door plug blew out mid-flight on a trip from Portland.

ALSO READ: Passenger recounts Boeing door plug blowout one year later

He is also expected to have questionings calling back to the deadly crashes from 2018-2019 involving the 737 MAX jets made in Renton.

Those crashes included the Indonesian Lion Air Jet flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 that killed 346 people.

Some of the victms’ families are expected to be at the committee hearing.

Boeing has acknowledged the design of flight software to prevent stalls on the MAX contributed to the crashes.

Ortberg is expected to speak at 7 a.m. You can watch the livestream here.









©2025 Cox Media Group