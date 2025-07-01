Boeing appoints former Lockheed Martin CFO Jay Malave as company’s newest chief financial officer

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Jesus “Jay” Malave has been elected to succeed Brian West as the executive vice president and CFO for Boeing, the company announced.

Boeing made the transition public Monday, with West becoming a senior advisor to Kelly Ortberg, Boeing’s president and CEO.

New Boeing CFO

In Malave’s new role, he will lead Boeing’s financial strategy, reporting, long-range business planning, investor relations, treasury, controller, and audit operations, and Enterprise Services— which includes global real estate and facilities.

“Jay will become CFO at an important time in helping build Boeing’s next chapter as we continue to make progress on our recovery and implement fundamental changes rooted in safety and quality,” Ortberg said. “He is a well-respected financial and business leader, and brings decades of experience developing people and teams across complex aerospace and manufacturing businesses.”

Before Malave was a part of Boeing, he was the CFO of Lockheed Martin, and also spent more than 20 years at United Technologies Corporation, where he served as vice president and CFO of Carrier Corporation. He was also vice president and CFO at UTC Aerospace Systems.

Malave and West will assume their roles on Aug. 15. Malave will report to Ortberg, serving on the company’s executive council.

“I want to personally thank Brian for his outstanding work navigating our recovery and positioning the company for the future,” Ortberg said.

West was Boeing’s CFO for four years, and will assist in the upcoming transition for Malave.

“These past few years have been some of the most consequential in Boeing’s history,” Ortberg continued. “Brian successfully guided us through last year’s historic capital raise and ensured our team always had the resources to continue the critical work to strengthen safety and quality across our operations. I look forward to his continued counsel in his new role.”

Malave earned a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Connecticut, a Master’s in accounting from the University of Hartford, and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

