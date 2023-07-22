Body of missing Port Angeles hiker found in Olympic National Park

The body of a missing hiker from Port Angeles was found Saturday after a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter spotted a body below a peak, according to the National Park Service.

Lisa Markli was reported missing on July 20 after she was hiking solo on the Bailey Range Traverse - a remote, off-trail route.

Aerial and ground resources were deployed on July 20, with multiple ground crews searching along her intended route on July 21.

At about 12:55 p.m., a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter found a body below Stephen Peak and a ground crew was able to identify her body.

Crews are working to retrieve the body and transport it to Fairchild International Airport in Port Angeles.

Search teams with Olympic Mountain Rescue, Seattle Mountain Rescue, Jefferson County Search and Rescue, Everett Mountain Rescue, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, and National Park Service assisted in the search.

©2023 Cox Media Group