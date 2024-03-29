Body found believed to be missing Everett boy

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police say a body found tonight outside of Everett is believed to be missing 4-year-old Ariel Garcia. They boy was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Vesper Drive in Everett.

KIRO 7 has not been told the location where the body was found.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner is responding to the scene and will determine the identity of the victim and cause of death.

Major Crimes detectives from the Everett Police Department are investigating the case as a homicide.

Today, at around 5:55 PM, the Everett Police Department was notified that a body had been located at a location outside of Everett. Initial indications are that the found body is the missing person in this case. The family has been notified. (1/3) https://t.co/EstiUi6U85 — Everett Police (@EverettPolice) March 29, 2024

The body was found around 5:55 p.m. Thursday, just 6 minutes after the Amber Alert system was used in hopes of generating leads.

There was confusion whether it was an actual Amber Alert at the time. Washington State Patrol says it was an Endangered Missing Person Alert and not an Amber Alert. WSP used the system at the request of Everett Police.

