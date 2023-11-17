Body covered in trash, debris found in bushes in Maple Valley neighborhood

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Leaders with the King County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in Maple Valley.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said a person had called 911, just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, after they discovered the body on the side of the road.

Deputies said the body was found in the bushes on the side of 238th Avenue Southeast, covered in trash and debris, near Maple Valley Black Diamond Road South East.

King County deputies and police taped off the scene, which prevented us from getting a better look at the area where the body was found.

Brady Dearinger, a neighbor, told KIRO 7 News that the body was found between two homes on an empty piece of land, across the street from outdoor trails that span miles.

“I walked those trails every single day and I never seen an unwanted character somebody back there that shouldn’t have been. I never see any signs of something going on that shouldn’t be going on.” said Dearinger.

Another neighbor, Hiromi Okano, said the neighborhood is filled with families and children, adding an elementary school is not far from the area.

She said she often walks her child to school using the same road where the body was found nearby.

“I just can’t believe this is happening here in our neighborhood. It’s very shocking,” she said.

Despite the scene, several neighbors KIRO 7 News spoke with said they still feel safe in the area.

KIRO 7 News had covered a different story earlier in the day when a King County deputy told us two bodies were found in the area.

When we got to the scene, a deputy said they could only confirm that one body was found as of Thursday afternoon.

