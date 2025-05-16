Body cam video shows arrests of AMBER Alert suspects in Grant County

GEORGE, Wash. — Two young children who were allegedly kidnapped in Oregon were rescued by Washington State Patrol (WSP) in Grant County.

On Tuesday, WSP troopers got a call from Oregon State Police to be on the lookout for a man, a woman and two kidnapped children in a stolen vehicle.

The woman involved is the children’s biological mother, but she does not have legal custody, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon.

WSP troopers tracked the car over state lines and were able to pull off a slow-speed PIT maneuver near I-90 in George, WA, to bring the car to a stop.

The driver immediately stuck his hands out the window and troopers were able to take him into custody without incident.

The woman was found in the backseat with the two kids.

She was taken out of the backseat and put in handcuffs.

The children, ages two and three, were found safe and taken into protective custody.

The driver is facing charges for eluding police and taking a car without permission. The children’s mother is facing charges for violating a court order, along with other charges out of Oregon.

