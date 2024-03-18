Bodies of 2 college-aged men recovered at popular Eagle Falls

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A sad conclusion to a beautiful weekend. The bodies of two men were pulled from the Skykomish River.

Both men fell into Eagle Falls on Saturday afternoon. This happened along Highway 2 between Index and Baring in Snohomish County.

Rescuers tell us four college-aged men were visiting Eagle Falls Saturday afternoon when two of them fell in.

They weren’t found until Sunday morning.

The Skykomish River is running very cold. Rescuers say the water is about 37 degrees, too cold for even the most experienced swimmer to survive.

It was the worst possible outcome of what began as a warm, picturesque late winter day. The bodies of two men pulled from the ice cold South Fork of the Skykomish River.

Heavenly Kaupang - yes, that’s her given name - says she is familiar with Eagle Falls. “Yeah, definitely,” she said when asked if she could imagine someone falling. “It’s a very steep water, deep.”

And she knows the danger especially for those unfamiliar with the area off Highway 2.

“I feel like they should put some like sign or some like barriers so people can’t cross that line or a fence or something,” Kaupang said.

Investigators say four college-aged men were visiting Eagle Falls just after 4 p.m. Saturday. One man slipped and fell in. A second man tried to help, but he fell into Eagle Falls, too.

Witnesses say the men were carried by the fast-moving river about 200 meters, or more than 650 feet to what they say is the deepest part. Then they went under.

Snohomish County Search and Rescue responded along with the Swiftwater Rescue Team and drone operators. But they couldn’t find the men.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, divers found both men near where they were last seen.

The beautiful but treacherous Eagle Falls proved fatally enticing on the spring-like weekend.

“So, is it early? “ asked Rebecca Thannisch, Monroe. “Yes. Is it secluded? Yes. But is it a little bit of a risk? Yes. But I think it’s little of our way of life up here.”

All four men are described as in their 20s and they all attend a language school in Seattle. We are still trying to learn who they are, and what country they are from.

We’ll share it with you as soon as we know.

©2024 Cox Media Group