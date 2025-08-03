Boat fire in Renton leaves one injured

Renton police say the owner of a boat was injured after their vessel caught fire at the Gene Coulon Boat Launch on Sunday afternoon.

The fire started on the boat and spread to the dock, which prompted the closure of one of the launching lanes, police said.

Crews were able to put out the flames and say no one else was hurt.

Renton PD says traffic was jammed at the launch while crews were on scene.

