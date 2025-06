SEATTLE — Puget Sound Fire responded to a fire in a boarded up house near 14600 35th Avenue South in Beacon Hill.

Crews reported the fire around 7 a.m. on June 3, but it appears to have happened overnight.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out in just under an hour.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

