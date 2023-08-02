Blue Angels arrive in Seattle Wednesday ahead of Seafair weekend

SEATTLE — You may spot the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flying over Seattle and Lake Washington Wednesday.

Blue Angel #7 is set to arrive at 8:15 a.m.

Fat Albert’s arrival is scheduled for 12:20 p.m., and Blue Angels #1 through #6 are expected about 10 minutes later at 12:30 p.m.

The Boeing Air Show at Seafair runs from Friday to Sunday. The Blue Angels perform at 3:30 p.m. each day.

The Interstate 90 Bridge will remain open during the performances. Troopers are reminding drivers not to stop on the bridge to watch the air show.

The air show also includes the U.S. Army Golden Knights, U.S. Coast Guard MH65 Search and Rescue, plus civilian pilots, vintage aircraft, parachute demonstrations, and more. See the full weekend lineup and schedule here.

