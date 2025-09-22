Bloodworks Northwest calls for urgent donations

Bloodworks Northwest is calling on local communities as they face an emergency need for blood donations.

Recently, the organization sent over 400 units of blood to a hospital where a patient needed hundreds of transfusions to support massive bleeding.

“Blood is being transfused faster than people are donating it,” wrote Bloodworks NW. “Because there is always a need, we’re asking all members of the community to make a commitment to donate blood in the next few weeks. Lives truly depend upon your generous donations.”

They say they are currently experiencing an emergency need for A Positive, and a high need for Type O, Type A, B Negative, and platelet blood donors.

If you don’t know your blood type, you’ll learn it when you donate.

Bloodworks NW says that less than 50% of the donors needed in September have booked appointments.

More than 10,000 appointments are open from now until the end of September.

If you’d like to help, visit: bloodworksnw.org

