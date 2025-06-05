Black smoke seen on skyline from Fife encampment fire

FIFE, Wash. — About 200 square feet of brush burned in Fife on Wednesday following an encampment fire.

Crews worked to put out the flames on N Levee Road E and Ferguson Road E, along the Puyallup River.

The fire was reported around 6:45 p.m.

A black smoke plume could be seen throughout the area, and KIRO 7 was able to see the smoke from our Emerald Queen Casino sky camera.

Investigators said the fire appears to have been started at an encampment.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Photos sent to KIRO 7 show several 20-pound propane gas tanks at the scene.

No word if anyone was injured or is facing criminal charges.

