Black bear and her cubs spotted in Blaine

BLAINE, Wash. — In Whatcom County, the Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning people not to feed the bears.

There have been several recent bear sightings there, including a black bear and her cubs that were caught on camera in Blaine on Monday.

In Ferndale, three bears were seen moving from trash can to trash can in search of food.

The sightings are the latest in a string in Western Washington.

On May 25, a bear was recorded running along a sidewalk in the Issaquah Highlands before cutting in front of traffic, and then disappearing out of sight.

On June 12, a bear was spotted on the deck of a home in Kirkland.

On June 7, someone saw a bear in Snohomish County near the Silver Firs area.

Bears were also seen in Bellevue, Bothell, and Puyallup last month.

©2023 Cox Media Group