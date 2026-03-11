Bill to regulate automated license plate reader cameras heads to Ferguson’s desk

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.comon

A bill that would regulate the use of automated license plate reader cameras in Washington is on its way to Governor Bob Ferguson’s desk.

The Washington State Senate voted 39-10 on hasTuesday to concur with amendments made by lawmakers in the Washington House to SB 6002.

Under the bill, data collected by the cameras can be retained for 21 days. The data can be used in investigations of both felonies and gross misdemeanors.

“This bill sets a responsible path forward for community safety and trust,” Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, D‑Tacoma, the bill’s sponsor, said. “Washington has some of the strongest constitutional privacy protections of any state in the nation, and we have an obligation to make sure that promise is fulfilled. This bill, like so many, reflects a balance – ensuring law enforcement have the tools needed to solve serious crimes while providing Washingtonians with clear and strong protections for how this data is used, who accesses it, and clear consequences when the rules are violated.”

The bill received bipartisan support.

“This bill will help our state set some needed guardrails when it comes to using ALPR cameras,” Sen. Jeff Holy, R‑Cheney, ranking Republican on the Senate Law and Justice Committee, said. “It will allow Washington to join at least 16 other states in adopting clear standards that not only protect privacy but also ensure that these powerful tools are used responsibly. This bill offers a pragmatic approach that provides a good balance between preserving privacy for individuals and ensuring that law enforcement has the needed tools to solve serious crimes.”

Some lawmakers say bill doesn’t go far enough, others argue it goes too far

The House passed the bill on Thursday on an 84-10 vote. The Senate passed it last month 40-9.

Rep. Osman Salahuddin, D-Redmond, said on the House floor Thursday that police need it to find missing and endangered children, to track down stolen cars, and to catch criminals.

“At the same time, we need to respect community surveillance concerns and ensure the use of this data aligns with our values as a state,” he said.

Rep. Brianna Thomas, D-West Seattle, said the bill doesn’t go far enough.

“The result is that we risk normalizing operating as people, as Washingtonians, under a surveillance state,” she said.

Thomas joined nine Republicans in voting no.

“I am a little concerned because we are saying that these cannot be used around schools,” Rep. Cyndy Jacobsen, R-Puyallup, said. “That should be allowed so that we can protect children.”

She said she was a “soft no.”

