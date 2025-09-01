Beloved Ferndale baker is retiring. What does that mean for the shop?

FERNDALE, Wash. — A beloved baker in Ferndale is hanging up her oven mitts and retiring.

Barb O’Brine – who owns Barb’s Pies and Pastries – made the announcement on social media on August 25.

She said she is looking for someone to take over the business.

“It has been a pleasure to serve my community. We have been blessed to be part of your family’s special events. Support our schools. We appreciate all the wonderful relationships we created with our customers. So many of you are truly family! If you are interested in owning a Bakery and have business experience, send me a private message,” she shared.

The bakery is located on Main Street and has been in business since 1999. It’s known for its selection of fruit and cream pies as well as cakes, lemon bars and more.

A last day has not yet been announced.

