Bellingham police investigating early morning homicide

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in a wooded area off East Kellogg Road in Bellingham.

Police went to the area around 3 a.m. after multiple calls reporting shots had been fired.

On scene officers came across a group of people with a gunshot victim who had been loaded into a cart.

Bellingham Police say the group of people were trying to help the victim. The man later died at an area hospital.

Police say there may have been other victims although none were found on scene.

There have been no arrests in the case. The Bellingham Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 360-778-8770. You can also report any information online.

