Bellingham police arrest suspect in March fatal shooting

Detectives in Bellingham have arrested a suspect in the March 2023 shooting death of Henry King.

Wednesday morning, Elijah J. Belmont, 22, of Marysville, was taken into custody by officers with the Bellingham Police Department with assistance from the Marysville Police Department, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and the Everett Police Department.

At about 4 a.m. on March 12, investigators say Henry Howard King, 48, died of multiple gunshot wounds after his body was found in the water.

Bellingham police noted that although an arrest has been made, the investigation into King’s death continues.

Nearly six months following the killing of Henry King at Boulevard Park, Bellingham Police Detectives arrested Elijah J.... Posted by Bellingham Police Department on Wednesday, December 6, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group