Bellingham party-crasher arrested after stabbing person who escorted him out

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A man was arrested on an attempted murder charge after a stabbing at party in Bellingham on Friday.

Bellingham Police said that the suspect crashed a party on Alabama Street that he saw as he was driving by.

When partygoers realized that no one knew the suspect, he was asked to leave and was escorted out. The person who escorted the suspect out was then stabbed several times by the man, who then fled.

On Sunday, investigators later learned that the suspect may be at an apartment building on West Champion Street in the Mount Baker neighborhood. Bellingham PD gathered its SWAT team and converged on the complex, where the suspect was arrested.

