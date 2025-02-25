Bellingham fire department rescues driver who crashed into beach

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A driver was rushed to the hospital Monday after crashing into a Bellingham beach.

It happened on Lummi Shore Road.

The Bellingham Fire Department says crews used a crane and chains to steady the truck. Then, they carefully pulled the driver out using a rope system.

The driver was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital and is expected to be okay.

It’s unclear what caused the person to drive off the road.

“Great job to all of those involved who safely and efficiently handled such a precarious situation,” the fire department wrote online.

Yesterday, BFD crews were able to assist a motorist after their vehicle went off the road and onto the beach on Lummi... Posted by Bellingham Fire Department on Monday, February 24, 2025





©2025 Cox Media Group