Bellingham brew pub among 20 others for top spot of USA Today’s ‘Best Of’

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Bellingham brew pub is in the running to be USA Today’s Favorite Brewpub for its Readers’ Choice Awards 2025.

Otherlands Beer is in the running among 20 other breweries across the country for the top spot.

You can see the leaderboard here. As of this publication, Otherlands Beer was ranked 8th.

In its ‘about me’ section, owners wrote:

“Otherlands Beer is our funny little family-owned brewery & cafe nestled into the Sunnyland neighborhood of Bellingham, Washington. While we originally conceived of our pub as a cottage in the woods called “Chickens As Friends” that brewed one beer and served food exclusively from our garden, we decided that a cozy 50-seat cafe was a bit more reasonable.

Dreamt up and founded by two brewing and service industry veterans, Karolina Lobrow & Ben Howe, Otherlands Beer is a celebration of easy drinking beer, thoughtful food, and warm hospitality.

At the cafe you’ll find our modest selection of unfiltered lagers, farmhouse ales, and modern American pale ales served fresh from the tap and gravity cask and paired with old-world inspired meals and snacks from our humble kitchen. We invite you to come explore Otherlands with us.

“What’s better than a craft brewery? A craft brewery with an on-premises bar where you can sit back, relax, and enjoy a cold one. These 20 brewpubs, nominated as the best in the U.S. by a panel of beer experts, serve their own house beers — often alongside guest taps or cans — and a menu of tasty food options.”

You can vote for Otherlands here by scrolling down to the brewery.

Otherlands is located at 2121 Humboldt Street in Bellingham.

